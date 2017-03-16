GOP tax cuts wrong; be humane

I have a problem with the thinking of the current Republican Party. They are constantly crying over the costs of everything that works for the average American person.
Yet they have found every avenue to fund the golden road our most wealthy Americans use. Every tax cut for the most wealthy over many decades reduces the amount of money in the American treasury where it rightly belongs along with taxes of most Americans.
The wealthy have never paid their honest share to this country, which has given them the opportunities to use their brain, drive and abilities to make them very wealthy. I am glad for them. I do not object at all to their success. I applaud them.
But there are people in need.
Allow the middle- and lower-income groups which cannot afford the obscenely expensive healthcare of this country to not die. Know that your share would go far to fund healthcare and job-making infrastructure for instance.
No one is asking for a handout. Just a fair and level playing field guided by a humane and responsible mentality of helping people who need it to keep living. Is that so difficult to understand?
Alan J. Rodrigues
Bradenton
