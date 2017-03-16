Kudos to Michael Brackman for receiving Manatee County School District’s Excellence in Education award

Congratulations to Michael Brackman for receiving the Manatee County School District’s Excellence in Education award!
Mr. Brackman represents one of the very best schools in the district — Johnson Middle School. Johnson is a hidden gem as Manatee County's only 100 percent choice middle school and only International Baccalaureate Middle School.
The caliber of students attending Johnson is second to none and the opportunities provided to these students is outstanding. The focus of an IB school is to prepare students to be global citizens and under the phenomenal leadership of Mrs. Angela Lindsey, principal, Johnson consistently produces students who change the world with compassion, service, integrity and intelligence.
Mr. Brackman is an incredible choice to represent all of the faculty at Johnson because he showcases all of the best qualities of all of the staff. Johnson is a school filled with educators who are love what they do, love their students, and give far and above so that their students are well prepared to take on the world in meaningful and significant ways.
Congratulations again to Mr. Brackman and to the whole Johnson family — we're proud to be a part of it!
Dr. Hope Lee
Bradenton
