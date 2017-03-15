Regulate business noise stronger

For almost a year my neighborhood has been dealing with constant nuisance noise created when Manatee County permitted remodeling and allowed the rooftop installation of loud commercial exhaust equipment on a building which is located too close to an existing neighborhood.
This equipment emits foul odors, loud constant noise, and currently runs 12-14 hours a day, six days a week. The noise is loudest on my entire property and neighboring properties that adjoin the plaza. The noise can be heard throughout the neighborhood.
Because of the noise we are unable to open our windows, use our backyards, porches and pool areas. The solution offered by this business owner is: “We should just go somewhere during the day.” This is not compromise, not a solution, and not acceptable.
An independent real estate consultant stated:
• The foul odor being emitted from the exhaust fan and the increased acoustics coming from the renovated door area are problematic.
• The fan exhaust noise will decrease property value starting at $10,000.
• Recommended not showing property while the business was open and the fan operating.
• Sellers would need to disclose fan exhaust noise, foul odor, and acoustical sound of the door, before property could be sold.
Commissioners, the noise ordinance needs language added that gives residents rights. Businesses which emit loud nuisance noise must be required to mitigate that noise. Before permitting remodeling to a structure, existing neighborhoods should be considered, especially when remodeling will increase noise and lower property values.
We cannot always count on our commercial neighbors to be respectful to their residential neighbors. Residents cannot fix a nuisance noise issue when the source is not located on their property. Noise must be stopped at the source and commercial property must be required to add sound-proofing. Solving this by forcing litigation is not an acceptable solution.
Diana Adams
Bradenton
Comments