Demonizing Democrats over military hero ingnores truth

Re: Mr. Robert L. Wahler’s letter admonishing Democrats for not standing for Navy Seal widow during the president’s speech to a joint session of Congress.
Could we not have a more perfect example of the danger of “fake news.” I would like Mr. Wahler to know that his entire letter is based on something that did not happen. I repeat, it did not happen.
Yes, you can google this story and find multiple websites that will tell you it did happen, but that doesn’t make it true. The danger in our society is that otherwise intelligent, well-read, educated citizens (and certainly the uneducated) are being duped by partisan websites concocting all sorts of stories.
The truth is that a few Democrats sat down a few seconds before the rest of the audience. However, after a two-minute ovation, isn’t it only natural that at some point someone is going to sit down before someone else? My question to Mr.Demonizing Wahler and others like him is do you even want to know the truth, or would you rather latch on to stories that support your world view and the truth be dammed? Unfortunately I think I know the answer.
John Skey
Bradenton
