Quit telling patriotic Americans to leave country

My ancestors fought and died to form this great nation in the Revolutionary War and to rip it asunder during the Civil War. My father served in the military during World War II, and my son is an officer in the United States Army today.
Personally, I’m “sick and tired” of folks in Letters to the Editor telling me to leave my country, and live in China, North Korea, Russia, etc., because my political views and religious beliefs differ from theirs. Get a grip people!
Donna Irvin Sobel
Longboat Key
