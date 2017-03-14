Manatee administrator’s service has expired

On March 9, Mr. Chris Wille editorialized “Compounding a bad decision” where he noted his opinion on keeping Ed Hunzeker, Manatee County administrator in spite of his contract ending. Ed Hunzeker will complete his contract in January 2018 and retire.
Ed has a contract that expires in January and I would expect elected officials would follow the law. I applaud the four commissioners voting for an administrator search, namely Vanessa Baugh, Robin Disabatino, Steve Jonsson and Charles Smith for their leadership and honesty.
As for the negatives Commissioners Betsy Benac and Priscilla Whisemant Trace, Carol Whitmore, shame on them.
Ed Hunzeker is not being fired, not being terminated, ousted or any of the other verbs in that article. To the contrary, Mr. Hunzeker should fulfill his contract and retire happy. Perhaps, not a good time to retire but please advise me when the proper time is scheduled.
As a former commissioner, I attest that there is no good time to lose any employee. I served during charter consideration, Ernie Padgett’s retirement, the time of rising property values, the time of distressed property values, taxes, etc. but a solution was found.
If Mr. Hunzeker really did his job well, there is no fear. By now, Manatee County should have workable plans and trained folks to manage the plan. This is the time for Ed Hunzeker to retire — nothing is forever, although after having his last huge renewal Ed may think this job is his for eternity. No one is irreplaceable.
Having served as a commissioner, I understand why a Manatee developer came forth in Ed’s defense but commissioiners please unite and do your job!.
Donna Gailey Hayes
Bradenton
