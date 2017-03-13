Democrats did indeed stand for tribute of fallen hero

In reference to the letter on March 9 by Mr. Robert L. Wahler (UnAmerian to disrepect fallen solder”) regarding the standing ovation for Mrs. Owens, a brief fact check would have revealed that ALL members present did, in fact, stand to honor the fallen warrior.
This is proven by video evidence showing the Democrats named as being on their feet applauding his widow. Before suggesting others leave this country, perhaps he should take a breath and independently verify Fox news allegations. The widely circulated photo was taken after the two-minute, well-deserved, tribute to the young widow and her heroic husband.
Reba Willard
Bradenton
