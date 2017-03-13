Manatee County vote on approving Mosaic mining request breaks will of people

Open letter to the Manatee County commissioners:
I believe that the Mosaic decision is a big mistake. Now Mosaic will be destroying our soil, polluting our water and our air for decades to come.
When man extracts the element out of the soil which makes the plants grow, no amount of “experts” can convince me that they can then return the land to its original state without that element.
To grant a temporary rezoning to a corporation that does permanent damage to our land is immoral. It is against the will of the God of nature . And it is against the will of the people.
Property rights belong to the people, not to corporations. The word “corporation” does not appear in our constitution. Judicial activism has bestowed the rights of people upon the corporation. This is the cancer which has essentially broken the basic foundation of democracy in America.
Equally disturbing was the seemingly lack of concern from the surrounding counties of Sarasota,, Polk and Charlotte. Mosaic admitted that they are going to ship most, if not all, of the toxic waste to Polk County. Do the people of that county realize what that means?
Polluting the watershed of both the Peace and the Myakka rivers could potentially devastate Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Laws are made to define the will of the people. When they cease to do that, they must be removed. The will of the people will prevail. I only hope that it is soon enough to save ourselves from ourselves.
Jaime Canfield
Bradenton
Comments