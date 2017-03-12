Left-turn red signal needed here

On the evening of March 5, I witnessed an auto accident in the intersection of Cortez and 43rd Street West involving three cars. The accident itself could have been avoided if the drivers in the first two cars had made better decisions, but would have been much less likely if the light on Cortez Road had a red arrow signal in the left-turn lanes.
Other dangerous intersections on Cortez Road have been fitted with red-arrow signals, such as 26th Street and Cortez Road. Why is it then accidents like this happen on an intersection as busy as 43rd Street when they don’t need to? For reference, the 43rd Street intersection is near the only Publix supermarket on Cortez Road, which also services Applebee’s, Family Dollar and Aldi’s traffic flow.
On a similar note, I’d like to address the drivers who have been impatient at the intersection in question, those who have been behind my vehicle waiting to turn left onto 43rd Street West. When you pay my car payment and are responsible for my auto insurance premiums, you can tell me how to drive my car. Until then, don’t bother honking at me and flailing your arms. I’m not moving until I know the path is safe.
Seriously, the city needs to strongly consider a red-light signal at 43rd Street and Cortez Road. That intersection is increasingly dangerous, and I hope it doesn’t take a fatality on that corner for authorities to take action to make it safer.
Wendy Peavy
Bradenton
