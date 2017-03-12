Value teachers to reduce shortage

Florida needs teachers
An article on March 5 described an increasing need for teachers in Florida and a lack of desire of students to aspire to a teaching career.
Really? I taught for 11 years. My memories are: low pay, lack of respect by students, parents and the community, unnecessary and unproven changes in curricula, and increased requirements for teachers to assume what were previously considered parental responsibilities.
There were good memories, too. We should appreciate more the challenges our teachers face.
John Horan
Bradenton
