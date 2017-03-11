Health insurance a personal decision

The proposed replacement for Obamacare returns responsibility to people and away from government.
To rely on government for your welfare is acceptance of a lesser standard of living and a lack of risk taking. If the risk is taken out of one’s decisions, it dilutes the character of the decision.
Life is exercised in the interplay of risk and reward. By requiring the maintenance of health insurance, Obamacare took the away the option to risk going without insurance from otherwise healthy people or those who had sufficient assets to not need insurance.
Everyone has the right to refuse treatment for any health condition that befalls them, so why should it be required to purchase insurance to pay for treatment they have the right to refuse?
As the author Joan Didion wrote, “Character — the willingness to accept responsibility for one's own life — is the source from which self respect springs.”
D. Merrill Adams
Palmetto
