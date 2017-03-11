Stand firm with Vern — peace through strength

I am excited to learn Rep. Vern Buchanan will be speaking at at 11 a.m. March 18 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota.
Still, it is sad to hear the public has to be aware that the same raucous, anti-Trump crowd that showed up for Rep. Tom Mooney’s town hall meeting, Invidivisible, is also expected to appear. What brings me to sadness is that outsiders want to stamp out my vote.
I was so excited to vote for Donald Trump that I became a Republican. I was the first person to show up at my voting center. I was following the voice of my mother, who was a poll worker. My vote was my own. It is my right, my privilege, my joy, and my responsibility. I am not going to let anyone, no matter how loud or rude, take it from me.
When Democrats booed the idea of adding the word “God” to their platform, I beg to disagree. Our laws are still based on the Ten Commandments, and Christian values are still the foundation of our Constitution.
As I see these protesters on TV, I wonder what happened to them to fill them with such disrespect? I see someone’s son, daughter, sister, brother, mother and father.
Sorry, Loretta Lynch, protest does not mean violence or loud name calling. Even our own son, who was raised in a Christian home, has listened to the lost left and called his father a Nazi and traitor for voting for Trump and still being a registered Democrat. How do we defeat valueless behavior? We stand firm with Vern. We show peace through strength.
Linda Wilson
Venice
