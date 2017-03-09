Teachers deserve fair ruling in benefit dispute

Way to go, teachers. You hung in there even when the economy and cost of living grew but your salary and benefits didn’t. This year you stood your ground so to speak. You dared to say, “No.” Your patience is commendable.
Teaching has always been a noble profession. No one gets rich teaching but the rewards are seeing your students advance in learning due to your efforts. Those efforts should be compensated with a fair salary and benefits. We’ve been behind for too many years.
Thank God for the wisdom of Special Magistrate Robert Hoffman as he assessed the fairness of the teachers’ plea. Perhaps he remembered some teachers in his past that influenced him during his education. Bravo.
The fact that your personal records have been hacked needed more than an apology. Only God knows how many people have your personal records. You gave it in trust. Now what?
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
