UnAmerican to disrespect fallen soldier

I watched President Trump’s Feb. 28 speech. Because TV cameras do not fully show the actions of several persons, I was not able to observe what happened during the two-minute, 11-second standing ovation in memory of a young American who lost his life in defense of the U.S. I later learned that several “honorable Democrats” refused to arise in honor of that man who died.
My suggestion to those souls who refused to honor our dead, consider leaving the U.S. and request citizenship in China, North Korea, Iran, or some country where their convictions are in accord with that country’s philosohpy. I do not consider them Americans.
Also, you Democrats who consider yourselves in agreement with their actions and convictions also consider relocation to a country mentioned above. In my opinion you are not American.
Robert L. Wahler
Bradenton
