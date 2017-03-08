Undercutting Trump undermines America

The United States is made up of American-born citizens whose heritage originates from every part of the world or as recently legally arrived immigrants. This nation has always welcomed them openly with words written on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. Many sacrificing and enduring financial hardship, regardless of color or nationality and many became American citizens with the right to vote, by all working together, created a great nation.
Since the defeat of Hillary Clinton for president, the news media and high-ranking Democratic leaders in both houses have conducted strong displays of opposition against President Trump’s selection of his new Cabinet members and his new policies to “Make America Great Again” has created national chaos. Those members of the Democratic Party and some American voters still don’t want to accept the why and how this defeat happened.
It’s obvious that a large majority of the American voters are sick and tired of the recent and past leaders in both houses to include a few presidents who have created a $19.5 trillion national deficit. They created programs that have not helped its middle class and low-income citizens. But instead voted legislation to guarantee their longevity and have fattened their own wallets.
The Democratic leadership by their public display of not wanting to work with the president and the Republican Party are creating massive problems. We as parents teach our children to respect everyone and the American flag, obey our laws and become good citizen. The Democratic leadership and members of the Democratic Party and its voters are setting a bad example for our children.
We are no longer a United States. Instead we have become a divided nation. We may not all like President Trump; let’s give him a chance as we have done for other newly elected presidents. We are rapidly following the same path as the ancient Greeks and Romans.
Wake up Americans, before it is too late.
Thomas Mazzone
Parrish
