Trump’s ‘America First’ policy missing

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s laughter can be heard every time the newspaper contains an article about Russia’s involvement in U.S. politics. We are strengthening his stature and influence by continuing this inquiry. We need to resolve this issue.
At this point, Russia actually does impede governance in the U.S. since valuable congressional hours have been spent on this topic. The president could easily put to rest the question of Russian influence by releasing his tax information.
As a private citizen, he had every right to be involved in business anywhere in the world. If those business dealings resulted in a quid pro quo , then our president, no longer a private citizen, needs to resolve that situation.
If it cannot be resolved, he needs to be removed. If it can be altered, he can begin to govern without the suspicion of Russian influence on his decision making.
Creating chaos served him well during the campaign. That time is over.
One large step toward unifying American voters would be to erase the suspicion that Russian manipulation is poisoning the political well. An “America First” policy rings hollow if the president and his appointees appear to be Putin’s marionettes.
Maryanne Owens
Bradenton
