Pro sports losing allure

It amazes me that major sports venues can’t figure out why attendance is down. Years ago, when most sports didn’t pay players exorbitant salaries (contracts of over $100 million in some cases), a family could afford going to the event as a family. Today that is becoming a thing of the past!
Recently, auto racing has been really scratching their head over attendance. Combined with the pricing, you don’t see the competition of past days where people attended because of their favorite driver or a special car. Today all the cars look the same and the hard-core drivers have retired.
Now baseball wants to allow a runner to be walked without a pitch being thrown? Football, on the other hand, is another story as most of the players couldn’t keep up with the players of yesterday and the rules have become so restrictive that they slow down the game. How much more boring is it going to get? If you want to fill the seats, make it interesting again!
Robert Petty
Bradenton
Comments