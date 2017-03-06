GOP hypocritical about political investigations

Open letter to all the writers who continue to write about how evil President Obama was, how crooked Hillary Clinton was, how secretive the Democratic Party is. If the Democratic Party had done any one of the following things, the Republican Party would have hearing after hearing in trying to impeach the Democratic person:
Talked with Russian operatives before the election took place; refused to put out their tax papers; accused the CIA, FBI, NSA of not doing their jobs; total put downs toward the women and men who serve our great country on a daily basis; delegitimizing of our free press, First Amendment of our Constitution; nominated the most unqualified people into Cabinet positions, people who a few years ago stated, “I would close down the EPA and other agencies”; Trump saying that Clinton was in the pockets of Wall Street and then putting in six people from Goldman Sachs, the very group of people who brought our country to its knees; Trump openly talking about ending NATO day after day; putting America and Americans down and at the same time building up Russia/Putin; legitimizing Breitbart news media; Priebus asking the FBI to talk down the investigation into Flynn and the Russians.
I recall the Republicans and Trump going crazy over Bill Clinton meeting on the tarmac with Loretta Lynch. Leaks have always come out of the White House and other agencies, most coming from the sitting administration (I recall Trump and his followers were always very loud about “Locking up Hillary.”
I suppose I could list another 20 or so situations where had a Democratic administration done any of those things, the Republicans would spend millions and millions of tax money investigating them. Where are these Republican leaders now? Is there not hypocrisy going on in the open?
Katherine J. McDonald
Bradenton
