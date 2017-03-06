Buchanan ‘missing through inacation”
I would like to add my voice to the concern that Congressman Vern Buchanan is MIA. I have had an Agent Orange claim with the VA for eight years now. The Notice Of Disagreement I filed with the VA (they denied my claim even though I have a number of “presumptive illnesses” associated with AO exposure and my DD214 clearly shows that I was in Vietnam. I have also submitted photographs of me in Vietnam).
When I have called upon Mr. Buchanan’s office for assistance, the only response I get is that the matter is “in process.” I knew that already, since the VA sent a letter that stated exactly the same thing.
I thought that the idea of being representative meant that you go to bat for your constituents. Apparently I was mistaken; it must mean that your staff sends out form letters telling you what you knew before asking them for help.
The last action Mr. Buchanan took for veterans was getting ID cards issued for us. (Those are still MIA!) Big deal; ID cards don’t do a thing to straighten out the mess that is the VA and they don’t help processing claims.
While I get excellent health care from the VA’s Bay Area medical facilities, I cannot say one good thing about the claims and appeals process. Nor can I think of anything good about having Vern Buchanan being in Washington supposedly “representing” me and fellow veterans.
I think that instead of MIA a better acronym might be MTI: Missing Through Inaction.
Michael Herring
Bradenton
