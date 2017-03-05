‘Yes We Can Dance’ show best yet

Kudos to all the dancers who performed in “Yes We Can Dance” at Neel Auditorium on Feb. 25. This may be the best performance yet.
Congratulations as well to all of the teachers who have worked so hard with the dancers from Bayshore, Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee, Manatee School for the Arts, Palmetto and Southeast High schools as well as Haile, Lee and MSA middle schools. Your talent, dedication, creativity and plain hard work as well as that of your dancers resulted in delightful entertainment for all who watched the performance.
This was the ninth year of the “Yes We Can Dance” dance and the performances just keep getting better — can’t wait until next year.
Special thanks go to Helen Dolbec, Linda Boone and Kelly Hillman. What a gift you have given to Bradenton.
Margaret D. Burnette
Bradenton
