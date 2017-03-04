Bradenton residents deserve voice in McKechnie Field name change

It was quite disturbing to me that McKechnie Field is no longer. I have lived in Bradenton since 1952 and know the history of the ballpark. I feel the name change shows a lack of respect for Mr. Bill McKechnie’s baseball Hall of Fame career, being a Bradenton resident and the recognition the name McKechnie Field has brought to Bradenton.
It was even more disturbing to read the story on Carol Montgomery and her family in the Herald. How heartless to read the name change news regarding your father in the newspaper after what Mr. McKechnie has meant to Bradenton for well over 50 years.
What would have been wrong with “LECOM Park at McKechnie Field” or “LECOM Clubhouse at McKechnie Field?”
When it was time to honor Manatee High coach Joe Kinnan, they named the football field “Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium,” still showing respect to Mr. Hawkins for his time and endeavors that earned him this recognition.
I know I am not the only one in this area that feels this same way. I would like to request that those who oppose this name change come forward and request that this matter be brought up again. Should we not have had a voice in the matter?
Vera Willis
Bradenton
