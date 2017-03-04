Winners and losers in Bradenton noise issue

In responding to a noise nuisance complaint by a resident, the Bradenton City Council responds by increasing the level of noise in the ordinance, increasing the time it is allowed, and measuring it from the property line of the complainant. Not only have residents more noise to bear, but even the public space is now subject to the increased nuisance.
Wow! What a response. With a council like this, who needs enemies? In order to be more “business friendly,” the council chooses to become more “nuisance-friendly.”
The basic question is who profits and who loses? At issue is the increase in business profits versus the basic human need of the residents for rest. The principle is justice for the residents of Bradenton. The council has chosen not to stand up when it counts. The lawbreaker profits and the residents are the losers.
But wait! When the affluent condo owners near the Riverwalk complained of the noise nuisance after 9 p.m., the council moved to stop the nuisance. So what this says is that the residents on Ninth Street don’t have enough wealth to motivate the council do its job — the job that the residents, not the business owners, elected it to do.
So residents of Bradenton, learn a lesson. Do not complain about someone who is breaking the law unless you are prepared to have your City Council turn on you!
John Steinmeyer
Bradenton
