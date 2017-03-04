Pops Orchestra, Circus Sarasota both excellent

My husband and I and friends have been attending the Pops Orchestra concerts conducted by Robyn Bell for several seasons. We have been thrilled by every performance. Robyn is such a personable young lady and does such an excellent job of planning each show. We feel grateful to have the Neel Auditorium in Bradenton and this great orchestra. Thank you.
Also, we just attended the Synergy Circus in Sarasota. The best word I can think of to describe it is “Wow!” Each performer was top notch. We highly recommend going. Nik Wallenda and the high-wire performers were fantastic. Afterwards Nik talked to the crowd and told about each of the injured performers. What a humble, nice man he is. Go to Circus Sarasota, you will love it.
Marilyn Hilton
Bradenton
