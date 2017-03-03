Constitutional amendment only way to change D.C.

In his recent letter, Mark Mullen asked two very poignant questions. Why do Republicans drag their feet responding to the will of voters and why do the Democrats continuously obstruct the right? These are very important questions asked repeatedly by Americans who are suffering from the legislation coming from Congress and the presidency.
The answers to those questions have been available for years but Washington, D.C. and the media have worked in concert to keep the answers concealed from the general public. Their purpose for this deceit is simple: Once elected, congressmen and senators, regardless of party, are quickly indoctrinated into the federal society. Despite party theatrics, the most important directive is “never vote against spending that creates power or votes.”
The evidence of this is easy to find if one looks. Former Congressman Tom Coburn spelled out the collusion and fraud of the Congress in his book, “Breach of Trust: How Washington Turns Outsiders Into Insiders.”
Dr. Coburn, a Republican, was elected in a majority Democrat district in Oklahoma on his promise to serve no more than three terms while trying to make D.C. work for the American people. At the end of his third term he left D.C. realizing it was broken and the fix was impossible because longevity in office creates riches and power.
Peter Schweizer’s books, “Extortion” and “Throw Them All Out,” agree with Dr. Coburn. A study published by Princeton and Northwestern universities concluded that our representative republic has morphed into an oligarchy through the control of federal legislation by big money donors.
The unscrupulous environment of Washington will only end with a constitutional amendment for term limits passed through an article V Convention of States. It will take 34 states to call for the Convention of States and 38 states to approve the amendment.
James Troxler
Bradenton
Comments