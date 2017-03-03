Offer options to big recycling bins; one size doesn’t fit all

Manatee County Waste Management is ignoring the needs of their customers
I have called and sent multiple email messages to Manatee County Waste Management asking about getting a smaller bin for recycling and have been told only one size is available. With the number of people who cannot accommodate the large recycle bin, I would think the Manatee County Waste Management team would come up with some solution to allow more people to recycle.
Having only two people in the home, I would guess that we have more recycles than we do trash. I would not object to mandatory recycling like in many parts of the USA, if multiple types of containers were available for use.
I would like to suggest that the team’s bonus program or raises reflect the amount of recycling not being done, and what they are doing to accommodate more people to do recycling.
Lee Tongen
Lakewood Ranch
