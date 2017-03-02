Manatee County park workers merit holidays off, too

I am in total disarray after reading Dave Fechter’s letter concerning the closing of G.T. Bray Park on Presidents’ Day. You mean to tell me that the people who run and maintain, in your words, “wonderful G.T. Bray Park,” don’t deserve a holiday off? If you want to play tennis, there are public courts on Ninth Avenue West behind Jesse P. Miller school. If you want to swim, we have the Gulf of Mexico always open.
I am sorry that you’re “dumbfounded” by this dreadful occurrence. Next time the park is closed for a holiday and you find yourself looking for something to do, how about letting your fingers do the walking through the Yellow Pages.
Tim Sanor
Bradenton
