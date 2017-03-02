Mother of slain boy victim of boyfriend, too

What is wrong with this picture? Dianna Marr has been found guilty of manslaughter of her 4-year-old son, who was beaten to death by her boyfriend. Society may now incarcerate her for many years. I ask to what purpose does this serve?
1. To send a message to all mothers to keep their children safe from dangerous boyfriends?
2. Punish this unemotional woman for failing to act promptly and become hysterical at the sight of her battered son?
3. Incarcerate her as a danger to society?
Now because of her bad choices, we ask society to pay for her captivity and the care of her other child. All the while the child’s killer has been freed!
She is as much a victim of this man as was the child.
Jim Padden
Bradenton
