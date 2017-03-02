Defeat Rep. Vern Buchanan over disregard for bears, wolves

So Rep. Vern Buchanan wants to kill bears and wolves along with their babies in their dens or wherever they may be. This shows me he has no regard for human life either! God put animals on this earth for humans to enjoy, take care of and see to their well being.
I will work tirelessly to ensure Buchanan or anyone like him never gets elected to any office again. He likes to play “hot shot” and push his chest out and send us emails to make himself look like he cares about what we think.
I encourage everyone who cares about the lives of these animals, which humans keep displacing over greedy land grabbers and home builders, to send a message to the Senate and tell them to stop this cruel legislation.
By the way, Mosaic makes a beautiful habitat for wildlife after reclaiming the land.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
