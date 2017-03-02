Letters to the Editor

March 2, 2017 4:23 PM

Many thanks for retrieving cellphone

A very big thank you to the person who found my cell phone and put it on my car’s front windshield. As I was shopping at Office Depot, realized I didn’t have my phone but wasn’t worried as I figured I must have left it in my car. I don’t use my cellphone that often as I am deaf. I use it to communicate as messages are left on it and I can read what is being said.

When I returned to the car and it wasn’t in the car, I really got upset. My heart did a flip-flop. But my husband pointed to the windshield and there it was.

Many, many thanks! I am again in communication with the world around me and especially family and friends.

Virginia M. Bailey

Bradenton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

States take tougher stance on protests

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos