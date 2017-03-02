Many thanks for retrieving cellphone

A very big thank you to the person who found my cell phone and put it on my car’s front windshield. As I was shopping at Office Depot, realized I didn’t have my phone but wasn’t worried as I figured I must have left it in my car. I don’t use my cellphone that often as I am deaf. I use it to communicate as messages are left on it and I can read what is being said.
When I returned to the car and it wasn’t in the car, I really got upset. My heart did a flip-flop. But my husband pointed to the windshield and there it was.
Many, many thanks! I am again in communication with the world around me and especially family and friends.
Virginia M. Bailey
Bradenton
