Bradenton, ‘The Friendly City,’ friendly indeed

Our van broke down at the Bayshore Publix parking lot. Brandon, in Publix customer service, called AAA for us and put our cold food up.
Within the hour he met Elmer’s tow truck with us. A nice driver took us to Brownie’s Automotive where they put our food in the refrigerator. Lee and owner Steve, an old friend, ordered a part and took us home. We got the van back Monday.
Bradenton, “The Friendly City,” has many kind and helpful people. Thank you again all!
Lillian and William Savage
Bradenton
