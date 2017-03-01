Thanks for reviving Rubonia Mardi Gras parade

Thank you, Rubonia, and in particular the D. L. Randall Foundation, for resurrecting the Mardi Gras parade this year. I went on Saturday with my daughters and we had a great time.
As an event planner, I know how much work it is to pull off community events. Volunteers, vendors, logistics, timing, public safety, set-up, clean-up — phew! Your efforts are appreciated!
In all my years in this community, I had never been to Rubonia, and I am so grateful for the warm welcome we received from community members and event volunteers. We look forward to making this an annual tradition.
Catherine Ferrer
Bradenton
Comments