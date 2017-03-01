Letters to the Editor

March 1, 2017 4:06 PM

Thanks for reviving Rubonia Mardi Gras parade

Thank you, Rubonia, and in particular the D. L. Randall Foundation, for resurrecting the Mardi Gras parade this year. I went on Saturday with my daughters and we had a great time.

As an event planner, I know how much work it is to pull off community events. Volunteers, vendors, logistics, timing, public safety, set-up, clean-up — phew! Your efforts are appreciated!

In all my years in this community, I had never been to Rubonia, and I am so grateful for the warm welcome we received from community members and event volunteers. We look forward to making this an annual tradition.

Catherine Ferrer

Bradenton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Manatee County artist David Skaggs talks about his work

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos