Treat dogs before heartworms infect heart

Winter weather in Florida continues to delight residents and visitors alike. Unfortunately, mosquitoes are also enjoying the warmth and while they are pesky to us humans, they can be deadly to our pets.
Without proper preventative, all dogs are susceptible to heartworm infection caused by a parasite transmitted solely by mosquitoes. The moment a dog is bitten by an infected mosquito, larvae transfers into their bloodstream where it incubates for several days before being transported through the bloodstream into the heart.
In a little over six months, the infective larvae mature into adult worms. Once in the right ventricle, the parasites duplicate in number, eventually causing damage to a dog’s vital organs. The initial symptom is coughing as the parasites find their way in the lungs, veins and liver.
Prevention is simple, yet the American heartworm Society (AHS) estimates that only 50 percent of dogs in areas where heartworm occurs are actually on heartworm preventives. Your dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. Testing ensures that your pet is free of adult heartworms.
Unfortunately, at any given time, 33 percent of the dogs at Manatee County Animal Services test positive for heartworms. Animal Services now has “heartworm hotel,’ a special area where dogs can receive treatment while they are waiting for adoptions. Dedicated volunteers are helping transport the dogs for treatment and the team of daily volunteer walkers ensures they go for gentle walks while they recuperate over the two-month treatment period. The dogs are adoptable during this time as are the other 80-plus wonderful canines.
You can help in many ways. Volunteer. Donate money for treatment. Adopt or foster. Visit www.mymanatee.org/pets to sign up for volunteer orientation and donate on the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services Facebook page.
Debra Starr
Palmetto
