Cheers to Florida Chamber chief for addressing poverty

Three cheers for Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce chief executive, for “worrying about poverty” and laying out the numbers, the cost and the benefits to Manatee and Sarasota business and civic leaders. (Herald report, Feb. 22.)
Business leaders need to put their weight and wise thinking behind addressing this problem. As Mark said, show empathy and take action: “It is not your fault if you were born into poverty.”
Here is hoping for action from Manatee and Sarasota business and civic leaders.
Jim Bruen
Bradenton
