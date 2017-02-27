Manatee County history a treasure to behold

This is with regards to Elliott Falcione’s Feb. 19 Herald column, “Bradenton area bursting with reminders of our nation’s history.”
Manatee County as well!
Our heritage from grassroots pioneer families that settled here in the early 1800s, even before Florida became a state, and named it Manatee. There are still many proud decendants of these families here today. Yes, they did come mostly from Southern states and probably some adventurers too, for whatever reasons. I like to think for the best as everyone contributed to the history of the area.
Being a Virginian from one of these early pioneer families, on a visit to Sneads Island (the native islanders still put an “s” on the end and spell it as Sneads), I met and married an original “Florida cracker” whose family settled on the upper Manatee River near Rye, then known as Maydell.
They became sailors, boating from the river, making a living on land and sea. I learned from these sailors about sea “chanteys,” according to Websters “a sailors song, sung in rhythm with their work.”
The Maritime Museum in Cortez made the same mistake, calling them “sea shanty” songs. Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to attend the Heritage Days Open House festivities, historical events and enjoy the performances. Looking forward to the authentic nautical “sea chantey” singers and if they call them “sea shanties,” I’ll be there to correct them!
I love Florida history, the writers do a great job and I enjoy the articles; the research they do is appreciated. Manatee County, what a beautiful and blessed place to live!
Virginia West Hawkins
Ellenton
