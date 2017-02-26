Refugees shouldn’t whine about entry delay

I am a longtime immigrant to the United States. When I applied for permanent residency 40-plus years ago, I had to get a police report from my home country, then had a medical exam to determine if I had TB or syphilis.
I then had to sign an affidavit stating that I had never belonged to any organization that advocated the overthrow of the government of the United States.
This along with other seemingly endless paperwork took the best part of a year before I was granted a “green card.” It really was green and had two important lines:
1. Must be carried at all times.
2. Must be produced upon demand by any law enforcement officer.
Why are these “refugees” crying about a 90-day delay?
Kenneth Clark
Bradenton
