February 26, 2017 4:14 PM

Refugees shouldn’t whine about entry delay

I am a longtime immigrant to the United States. When I applied for permanent residency 40-plus years ago, I had to get a police report from my home country, then had a medical exam to determine if I had TB or syphilis.

I then had to sign an affidavit stating that I had never belonged to any organization that advocated the overthrow of the government of the United States.

This along with other seemingly endless paperwork took the best part of a year before I was granted a “green card.” It really was green and had two important lines:

1. Must be carried at all times.

2. Must be produced upon demand by any law enforcement officer.

Why are these “refugees” crying about a 90-day delay?

Kenneth Clark

Bradenton

