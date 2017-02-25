Statue of Liberty not meant for illegals, refugees

The French designed, built and dedicated the Statue of Liberty in 1886 to the United States to celebrate the victory of the American Revolution and the abolishment of slavery.
The statue represents the Roman goddess Libertas. The tablet she holds is inscribed with the American Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776.
At her feet is a broken chain. The Statue of Liberty was meant to be an icon of freedom.
The reference to immigration was added in 1903 as a result of a poem written to assist in fund-raising for finishing construction and grounds.
Immigrants want to come here to blend into the American life and build something for themselves.
The illegals and refugees want to come here to change us to their ways and have someone else pay.
Build the wall, President Trump!
Jim Heuberger
Bradenton
Comments