Manatee County bus system convenient, commendable; drivers excel

The Manatee County bus system (MCAT) and its drivers are to be commended. I started riding the buses last November and have found that you can get anywhere you want to go. The routes even take you to Palmetto and Sarasota and the Outlet Mall in Ellenton!
I have met many bus drivers and every single one of them has been helpful. They know where they are going, never get upset over the many drivers that cut in front of them or other aggravations of traffic.
I have seen firsthand how careful and helpful they are with elderly or handicapped passengers. They never rush them and lend a hand if necessary. They still manage to stay on schedule.
The buses are an economical way to get around, and I think are easier than driving in heavy traffic during our busy winter season.
Darlene Cole
Bradenton
