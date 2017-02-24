Pitts column on Trump off base

An opinion “An open letter to our so-called president” by a so-called journalist appeared on the Feb. 16 Opinion page. Let’s review his comments.
Leonard Pitts Jr. implied Trump is not president because he did not win the popular vote. Note, the electoral vote was the official mechanism used to declare 44 other candidates to the office of president. It appears this writer is challenging the validity of the other 44 presidencies.
Pitts wrote about running afoul of the Constitution. Where was he when Obama, the constitution lawyer/community organizer, ran afoul many times? By the way, the Supreme Court had challenged and overruled Obama’s actions several times.
He used the term “Fourth Reich” in describing the president’s actions. Trump did not kill 6 million people. However, Obama did not rescue four Americans who were left to die in Benghazi and then lied about the cause of the attack. Where was Pitts’ outrage?
In regards to his comment about the news media, Hillary Clinton had the media (national news, social and entertainment) in her back pocket and still lost the election.
Never has a candidate/president faced so much negative press throughout the campaign and the first month as president. Never have so many media personalities and Democratic politicians made it known that they hated Trump and will do anything to discredit him. This is what Pravda (Russian newspaper and formerly the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the USSR) does to indoctrinate the uninformed public.
Why didn’t the media vet Obama in 2008 and his record as an Illinois senator? Obama attended about 100 sessions in seven years. He sat in the back reading a newspaper while not voting on majority of the bills. What was the reason for not vetting him?
John T. George
Bradenton
