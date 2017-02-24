Manatee commissioners ignore will of the people on Mosaic vote

Way to go, Board of County Commissioners, with your vote on Mosaic Mining! After hundreds of residents signed petitions, made phone calls, sent emails and attended three hearings, you showed your true corporate spirit and endorsed Mosaic’s request to expand phosphate mining in east county.
Of course, I’m still waiting for the five commissioners who voted in favor of Mosaic to disclose what contributions they’ve received directly and indirectly from Mosaic. Apparently, Chair Betsy Benac, when asked at one hearing, refused to answer. But then, according to the Herald, she doesn’t “like mining.” Right.
Maybe its time to comb the Supervisor of Elections files and find all the political donations from Mosaic and its minions to individual BOCC members. Political and economic conflicts of interest don’t mean much to Donald Trump and his family, but Manatee voters might find the level of contributions to the Gang of Five fascinating.
Kudos to Robin DiSabatino and Charles Smith, the two commissioners who actually listened to constituents and voted against Mosaic for a variety of reasons —regardless of any contributions they may have received.
Bill McGrath
Bradenton
