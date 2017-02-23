Praying the Rosary at Planned Parenthood not an act of protest

The people praying the Rosary outside the Planned Parenthood in Sarasota are not protestors. They are giving love to the soon-to-die babies. The only love they will receive on this planet.
They are praying for the mothers who have been miscounseled and ravished under the guise of compassion.
The Rosary is a prayer of meditation of the life of Christ taught in the Bible's New Testament. A truly supportive Christian will not be praying the Rosary and be aggressive in language, signage or physically.
Love equals truth and truth equals love. A real protestor supporting Planned Parenthood elbowed one of the Rosary prayers. That was not love.
Jura Ashley
Palmetto
