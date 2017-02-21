Liberals’ disdain for Trump feeding false narrative

It’s obvious why millions reject conservatism, scoff at patriotism and, instead, accept the debilitating persuasions of liberalism and secularism. The reason’s clear if one is addicted to CNN’s derisive commentators, and op-ed “slush” in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Washington Post. Those news outlets are the pipers for all anti-conservative propaganda.
In reality, the left’s despise for President Trump is only their current symbol of hate (remember President’s Reagan, George H, and W?). It justifies their daily slander aimed to disrupt restoration of our democratic republic.
A kernal of fact is mixed with ingredients of “if’s, maybe’s, could be’s, unconfirmed yet’s” — wild congressional diatribes about treason and impeachment, undisclosed sources of headline news, etc. All is whipped into phony narratives, then served-up to the propagandized as truth in a 24/7 drumbeat against the president and conservatism.
Fascism is their label for the enforcement of immigration laws to restore our sovereignty. Of course, that’s patently false. However, it suits their need to label — demogoguery is their style. Factually, it’s they who employ fascist tactics through foul-mouthed demonstrations; riots incited by paid organizers and free speech shut-downs. The media’s undertow of prevarication sustains these villainous ways. When such behavior is confronted firmly, they’ll scream tyranny — rather than the cull of anarchy.
Jerry Donatucci
Palmetto
