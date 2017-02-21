Rep. Vern Buchanan not representing constituents

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota Pause

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

2:35 Bradenton moving forward on new parking garage

1:14 Bradenton Christian girls basktball team sent to state tournament with a parade

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:26 Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

0:23 Spillway opened at California dam

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business