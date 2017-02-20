Elks charitable organization serves current and former military members

Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States and in Guam, Puerto Rico and the Panama Canal celebrated 149 years of community service Feb. 16. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $283 million in cash, gifts and time to make our communities better places to live.
The Elks are one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the USA. Elks volunteers will visit thousands of hospitalized veterans who have protected our freedoms. The Elks vow, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
The Elks support both active military forces and retired veterans. Elks furnish food, comfort care items, therapeutic items and gifts, host holiday celebrations and recreational activities at bases and hospitals, and stand ready to fulfill any need when called upon.
Last year Elks provided $32 million to over 300 VA medical centers and have pledged $4 million to help end veteran homelessness. There are more than 1,900 lodges across the country with membership nearing 800,000. Elks members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and must believe in God. To learn more visit elks.org.
Gloria Gardner, secretary, Bradenton Elks Lodge #1511
Bradenton
