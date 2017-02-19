Solar energy taxes poor

The League of Women Voters is to be commended for sponsoring a lively luncheon presentation last Monday, the topic being rooftop solar panels.
As an attendee, I was astonished, however, that those assembled seemed to have little recognition of the fact that poor and middle-income citizens, who can least afford novelties such as rooftop solar, are being forced to provide cheaper electricity to the more affluent such as luncheon attendees.
As an example of subsidies, grants, credits, tax favors and similar welfare for the well-to-do, the federal government doles out 30 percent of a homeowner’s upfront cost, charity that needs to be funded by someone. Since the government has no cash that it does not first commandeer, by force, from the public, funding for solar is paid by increased taxes and higher electricity bills, both of which harshly treat poor and middle-income citizens.
Much like wind-generated electricity, extremely polluting (panel fabrication) rooftop solar electricity is simply a solution to a non-problem similar to previous delusions such as nuclear powered airplanes, extremely costly synfuels and, more recently, hydrogen fueled automobiles.
M. S. (Manny) Medeiros Jr.
Bradenton
