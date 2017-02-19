Prayer breakfast shows faith in kids

The Take Stock in Children Manatee Leadership Prayer Breakfast with 810 people attending will forever change the lives of 20 deserving Manatee County students. Thank you to all who supported and donated. Hearing the students’ stories, seeing pictures of this year's graduating seniors and the pictures of the 2017 class of new scholars, told the audience the story of TSIC and why their support matters.
Your investment means the students you helped will make Manatee County proud. Your support matters to the students who will be mentored by a volunteer from selection to graduation. We are always seeking mentors to fulfill the promise of scholarships, mentors and hope.
Your ongoing support makes a difference to deserving Manatee students.
Elaine Graham
Bradenton
Comments