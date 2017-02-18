Hunzeker one of top execs in Florida

As a former chief and public safety director, finally IT director with a long prior private sector executive career, I have a standing to comment on the shameful way Commissioners Vanessa Baugh and Robin DiSabatino characterize the county administrator. Consider this: His first five years were spent force-reducing government by 35 percent due to recession, through attrition, departmental mergers, early retirements, judicious use of reserves, etc. to minimized impact on employees or level of service to county residents. Meanwhile, the county experienced its fastest historical growth rate. That is leadership. The team he assembled lived it, appreciated it, and even reveled in it while things got done – in contrast to less capable teams in other counties. Baugh and DiSabatino want “change” – but from what to what?
Ed Hunzeker is one of the most effective executives in the state, with an incredible track record of accomplishments during almost continuous recession. He assembled one of the strongest management teams any board could wish for: no weak departments or directors. Mr. Hunzeker is the oil that makes the machine work and the glue that holds it together. I have lived here 30 years and recall when Manatee was a laughing stock... wrong side of County Line Road... poor cousin... compared to Hillsborough/St. Pete north and Sarasota south. Today Manatee is a major force in Florida, leading by example in technology, well-considered land use and conservation, transportation, public safety, etc. That is leadership and performance. This board needs him far more than he needs the job.
But Baugh and DiSabatino want change. What are their accomplishments besides getting elected, before and since? Voting “no” to every management proposal is not an accomplishment. Let me suggest a positive change to cure board dysfunction: Step down.
Nuff said.
William L. Hutchison
Bradenton
