Democrats fighting a losing battle

What is the state of the Democratic Party? The party’s ideology has moved more left of center over the past 54 years. However, over the past eight years, it has moved even farther left. During the Obama administration, the party lost more than 1,000 political leadership positions from local, county, state and federal governments. It appears the party’s politicians are now more concerned with the party’s socialist ideology than the welfare of the country.
Since President Trump’s inauguration, the Democratic politicians are using a page out Saul Alinsky’s and Bill Ayers’ playbook in the conformation hearings of the president’s cabinet personnel. They are using such tactics as delay, distortion, claim racism and demonize as well as personal attacks on the candidates. They also said they will fight every proposal Trump and the Republican Party make to fix the country’s many social and economic problems.
It is unfortunate that Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin are letting socialists like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders hijack the party’s platform. These two believe they’re the party’s future. Their ideology is “everything should be free” and be paid for by raising taxes on everyone. (Does that mean their wealthy Hollywood supporters will be taxed at 80 percent?) The problem with their philosophy? The country is over $20 trillion in debt and the unsecure liability is well over $100 trillion! The country is at a tipping point where it can no longer afford more social give-away programs. Currently, 51 percent of the eligible federal taxpayers are paying taxes to the government.
Since the Democratic politicians are continuing on the current path, the Republican Party and conservatives are happy and looking forward to the 2018 and 2020 elections to see how many more positions they will lose.
John T. George
Bradenton
Comments