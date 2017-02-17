Time to give Trump a chance

Enough already...
The election is over. The inauguration is over; yet the media, both TV and the newspapers, are continuing to hammer the election results every day: How did Trump win the election? Trump won fair and square. He took the media by surprise, along with almost every Democrat and many Republicans in our country.
Speaking of our country, the United States of America, we are no longer United. We are more divided today since before the Civil War. Why? Very simple, too darn many groups wanting something different. We all know what these groups want. Too many people are not satisfied with hard work, believing in God, good education, respecting your neighbor, supporting your family, respecting your government, regardless of who is in the president’s seat and last, but most important, obeying the law enforcement who try their very best to protect you while you are sleeping, driving, working and playing.
The race problem in our country continues to grow every day. Why? The media exacerbates the problem. How about every white, Hispanic or black American locates a black, Hispanic or white American and shakes his or her hand, pats him or her on the back with a big smile and tells them, “Peace on Earth,” “May God be with you,” “Hope you have a great day,” “Give my best to your family.” The receiver will be absolutely stunned, but believe me, they will never forget it.
Now, let’s give Trump a chance. If he doesn’t live up to our expectations, then elect a new president.
Sam Black
Bradenton
