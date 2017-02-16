Thank you to defensive drivers

As a person who is on the road a lot, I want to express my appreciation to all the drivers who signal when turning or changing lanes.
I hope to see the day when all drivers will do the same, even before we are replaced by self-driving vehicles. Signaling is such an easy way to save lives, as well as the expense of smashed cars or bodies. Routine signaling gets to be “second nature,” just a positive habit that doesn’t require much concentration.
Remember: Defensive driving is about avoiding all accidents, including those that would be the other driver’s fault. By the way, the defensive driving courses are well worth it, and many auto insurance companies reduce premiums when documentation of course completion is submitted.
Gene Schulze
Bradenton
