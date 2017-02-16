These times call for vigilant media

Through my tears I write this letter. This is not the USA I know and love. President Obama was criticized for using his executive power too much. President Trump uses it exclusively. Does Congress still exist to write and pass laws?
Keep the Mexicans out, ban Muslims, use voter suppression in the states, mainly aimed at blacks and other minorities. White power is now secure. Half the country applauds, half the country condemns. And the rest of the world watches in dismay. Attacks on the news media are another concern. They are the voice of the people. To suppress them is to limit our access to knowing what the government is doing. Scary times are upon us. Our only avenue to check the government right now are protest marches, litigation and a vigilant news media. The ballot box comes later.
Carole Gallotta
Bradenton
